AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Porky, an Australian cattle dog mix, and Panda, a male cat.
Porky’s 35 pounds of pure energy and fluff. This heeler mix just turned a year old and he’s ready for the perfect yard for zoomies and a family to lavish him with affection. Porky is friendly and playful, but the leash isn’t his best friend. He gets a little frustrated because he can’t get to things he’s interested in. Because of this Porky is looking for a family with a fenced yard and the time and patience to help him to overcome his leash reactivity.
