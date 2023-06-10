AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Bastian, a terrier mix, and Anthony, a male cat.
Who likes big mutts? If you raised your hand, Bastian is the pup for you. Weighing in at 90-plus pounds, he is not a lap dog, but is as sweet as they come. Bastian loves attention and will wiggle from head to toe when petted. He reacts favorably to other dogs at the shelter and staff recommends him for kids of any age. Bastian was found on Himes Avenue and no owner came forward to reclaim him.
Most cats that arrive at the shelter are scared and timid, not Anthony. He is confident, laid-back and a social butterfly. Anthony currently lives in one of the shelter’s free roam rooms and greets visitors with a friendly meow. He shares the room with another cat and he would do well with a feline friend in his next home. Anthony’s easy-going personality and ability to adapt to new environment will make him a great fit for almost any family.
Make a reservation to visit all the adoptable animals at visitfcac.as.me.
