AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are Jamison, a hound mix, and Prim, a female cat.
Jamison is still a puppy so he has a lot to learn. He loves people and has tons of potential, if his new family is willing to put in the work. Jamison is a typical hound and will do best in a home where his barking and baying will not bother the neighbors. He was found on June 3 in Emmitsburg and no owner has come forward to reclaim him.
Prim is a real love bug. She makes friends easily and enjoys sitting in a lap and being lavished with love. Originally adopted from FCAC in 2015 as a 3-month-old kitten, she was surrendered to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter earlier this year. Prim has a history of UTIs and will require a prescription diet to ensure her good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.