AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are Clyde, a male cat, and Wilbur, a 9-year-old cat.
Young, handsome and affectionate are all words that describe Clyde. He was found on Highland School Road, Myersville, on June 10. We were surprised no owner came looking for him since he is so friendly. Clyde’s adoption fee of $102.50 includes neutering, microchipping, routine vaccines, FeLV/FIV testing, a vet wellness visit and a Frederick County cat license.
Wilbur is an easy-going, mature cat. He makes new friends easily and is more than willing to sit in a person’s lap. His family decided they could no longer keep him when a person moved into the house that is allergic to cats. Wilbur weighs almost 19 pounds and needs to lose a few pounds to ensure his good health. At 9 years old, Wilbur qualifies for a $20 adoption fee discount.
