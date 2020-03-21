AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Deli, a female cat, and Rose, a pit bull terrier mix.
Deli arrived at the shelter, with her three kittens, on Jan. 23. Her kittens were too young to be adopted, so they all spent some time in a foster home. Deli’s mom wrote on her profile page: “Loves to be carried, loves head rubs, purrs easily, wants to be with you and very chatty.” Deli’s kittens have been adopted and now she waits for her forever family.
Rosie has a sweet face and the personality to match. She shared her past home with a cat, and her owner described her as playful, energetic and friendly. Rosie knows a few basic commands but would benefit from continued training with her leash manners. Unfortunately, her owner became ill and felt she could no longer care for Rosie.
Meet Deli and Rosie at the Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
