AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Pom Pom, a female cat, and Nina, a pit bull terrier mix.
Look at those eyes! Pom Pom is a real looker and has warm personality, once she gets to know you. She arrived at the shelter as a stray, so not much is known about her past. Pom Pom’s adoption fee of $97.50 includes spaying her, microchipping, routine vaccines, a vet wellness visit, deworming and a Frederick County cat license.
Nina is a big, goofy puppy. She does have some basic training and seems be to housetrained. Nina has lived with kids of all ages but has not had much socialization with other dogs. Nina’s last family decided they did not have enough time for her and the shelter hopes to find a home that can provide continued training and daily exercise.
Meet Pom Pom and Nina at the Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
