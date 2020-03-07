AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Ruby, an American rabbit, and Hansel, a male cat.
Ruby arrived at the shelter on May 25, 2019, making her one of the longest shelter residents. Her owner moved away and left her behind, which left her homeless. Ruby was not handled much in her previous home, therefore, she would do best with a rabbit experienced adopter. Her adoption fee is $50 and includes spaying her.
Hansel is a handsome, confident cat. He enjoys sitting in a person’s lap but is still young enough to play with toys. Unfortunately, Hansel’s owner was not able to care for him and decided to relinquish him to the shelter. His adoption fee is $97.50 and includes neutering, microchipping, routine vaccines, deworming, a vet wellness visit and a Frederick County cat license.
Meet Ruby and Hansel at the Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
