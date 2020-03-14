AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Rocky, a German shepherd mix, and Laeleh, a female cat.
Rocky’s family decided to relinquish him because they did not have enough time for him. As most people know, puppies require patience, time and training. Rocky is friendly, smart and eager to please. The shelter hopes to find a family that has working dog experience and a willingness to provide Rocky with the training as well as the enrichment he needs.
Laelah is a beautiful domestic long-haired cat with emerald green eyes. Her previous owner described her as nervous, however, she did share the home with small children and a dog. At the shelter Laelah is cautious but warms-up to the idea of being pet and doesn’t object to sitting in a person’s lap. Laelah keeps up with her grooming but will need an owner that is willing to brush her.
Meet Rocky and Laelah at the Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.