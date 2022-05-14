AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Bronzie, a pit bull terrier mix, and Stanley Purrkins, a male cat.
Visitors come and go but no one has picked Bronzie. Do you want to know why? She act likes an exuberant kid in her kennel, however, take her outside and you will be amazed at the affectionate, calm dog she is. Bronzie has attended many off-site shelter events and has done great with people of all ages and other dogs she has met. Please stop by the shelter and ask to see Bronzie … outside her kennel.
Stanley Purrkins not only has an interesting name but also an interesting story. Originally brought to the shelter in 2019, he was adopted shortly after. He lived with his new family for two years but when they moved he was not allowed at their new apartment. At 10 years old Stanley is looking for a nice retirement home. He is affectionate, enjoys lounging and can hold up his end of a conversation.
