AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are Smokey and Frost.
Smokey has been at the shelter for 190+ days and holds the dubious distinction of being the longest in-house resident. Some attribute her stay to personality, she is a bit sassy, but shelter staff thinks she is holding out for the right family. If you’re in the market for an independent cat that isn’t afraid to tell you what she does and does not like, Smokey may be a perfect fit.
Frost arrived at the shelter in January as a stray, so not much is known about her past. She is part of our Fraidy Cat program, however, she has become much more comfortable with the shelter and new visitors. Frost enjoys laying around and watching the world go by. She will do best in a laid-back home with older children or adults.
Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, remains closed at this time due to the COVID-19 virus. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
