AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Amethyst, a pit bull terrier mix, and Opal, a female cat.
Amethyst arrived at the shelter on May 2 as a stray from Willowdale Drive. During her behavior assessment our staff commented that she is very sweet and easygoing. Amethyst is recommended for kids of all ages and reacts favorably to other dogs at the shelter. She has recently been spayed as well as microchipped and is ready for a new home.
Opal’s small size, beautiful coat and striking yellow eyes really makes her a standout on our cat adoption floor. If Opal’s looks don’t win you over, her personality is just as lovely. She warmly greets visitors with a squeaky meow. After a few minutes of petting, she has no objections to being held and will soak up any attention a person is willing to give.
Make a reservation to visit all the adoptable animals at visitfcac.as.me.
