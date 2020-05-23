AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are Bretta, a female cat, and Dudley, a Spaniel mix.
Bretta arrived at the shelter as a stray in September 2019. Over time we have discovered her likes and dislikes. She loves people and enjoys any affection a person is willing to offer. She does not prefer the company of other cats and will do best in a home where she can be queen of her castle. Bretta resides at the KAT Café, for more information contact info@katcafe.net.
Dudley is a spunky 7 year old. He makes new friends easily and loves to run outside. Dudley was picked up by an Animal Control Officer on May 10 and was found wandering around the Union Bridge area. He can be adopted through the shelter’s virtual adoption program and his adoption fee of $72.50 will include neutering, microchipping, routine vaccines, a veterinarian wellness visit and a Frederick County dog license.
Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, remains closed at this time due to the COVID-19 virus. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
