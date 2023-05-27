AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Miss Grey, a terrier mix, and Princess, a female cat.
Personality, manners and looks make Miss Grey the total package. She is a real love bug and enjoys any attention you give her. At 40 pounds, she is just the right size and will jump in your lap given the opportunity. In her last home, she lived with another dog and shelter staff have recommended her for families with kids of any age. Unfortunately, Miss Grey’s owner became homeless and was no longer able to keep her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.