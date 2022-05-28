AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Astro, a male kitten, and Steel, a Siberian Husky mix.
Astro is one of the handful of kittens available for adoption at FCAC. Like most kittens he is curious, playful, active and at times messy. Astro arrived at the shelter mid-March and lived with a foster family until he was old enough to be adopted. Based on his personality, Astro’s foster mom feels he will do best with a kitten or cat friend. The shelter’s adoption fee for kittens $97.50.
Steel fits the mold of the typical Siberian Husky: friendly, intelligent, alert and active. He arrived at the shelter as stray and his new family will need to ensure they can keep him safely at home. Steel is active and would benefit greatly from daily activity, training and mental stimulation. Therefore, the shelter is seeking an adopter who has previous Husky experience.
Make a reservation to visit all the adoptable animals at visitfcac.as.me.
