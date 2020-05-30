AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are Benson, a male cat, and Teddy,
a terrier mix.
Benson, named by shelter staff, was picked up by an Animal Control Officer on May 16. He does have a microchip, however, the phone number is no longer in service. Benson is blind but he does not let his lack of vision slow him down. He loves to explore and is not fearful of new environments. He is extremely social with people and will give a friendly head butt to ask for more attention.
Teddy was found wandering the Whittier neighborhood and no owner has come forward to reclaim him. He is a friendly little guy but he is somewhat overwhelmed by the shelter environment. He will do best with a family that is patient and able to offer a quiet home life. Teddy can be adopted through the shelter’s virtual adoption process.
