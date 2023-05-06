AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Banksy, a male cat, and Coco Puff, a Labrador retriever mix.
What a face! Like the famous artist, Banksy the cat is unique in his own right. His sweet disposition and markings make it easy to spot him on our adoption floor. Banksy was found in early April on Baugher Road in Thurmont. Loud noises and quick movement tend to startle him; therefore, he will do best in in a quiet home that will allow him time to adjust.
