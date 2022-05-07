AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Mia, a Siberian husky, and Booboo, a male cat.
Mia is your typical Siberian husky — outgoing, friendly, intelligent, alert and gentle. All great characteristics. However, without proper exercise or stimuli, huskies can get into trouble, and Mia is no exception. Her previous owner abandoned her, so we do not know much about her past. We hope to find a family that can provide her both the physical and mental exercise she needs.
It’s hard to believe the youngest cat on FCAC’s adoption floor is having a hard time finding a new home. Booboo arrived with his siblings at the end of March. His brothers and sister have been adopted, while he still waits patiently for someone to pick him. Booboo often lays in his hammock, so it is hard to see him. Visit with him, and you will see he loves to be pet and does not object to being held.
