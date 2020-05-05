AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are cats Toast and Chandler.
Toast is an older lady who knows what she does and does not like. According to her foster mom, she craves attention from her human friends, however, she prefers to be an only cat. Toast sustained an injury to her left ear and has had chronic ear infections. Her hearing seems to be unaffected but she will require ongoing ear care.
Chandler is a handsome, domestic long-haired cat. He makes new friends easily and will ask politely for a pet. Chandler’s previous owner told us he gets along with other cats and described him as easy to handle, playful and friendly. Chandler has had elevated crystals in his urine and will require a special diet to maintain good health.
Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, remains closed at this time due to the COVID-19 virus. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
