AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Regan, a Labrador retriever, and Conrad, a male cat.
Start the holiday season with a new workout partner. Regan is a 3-year-old Labrador Retriever looking for love and adventure. She has plenty of energy and personality, however, she could use a refresher on her manners. Regan arrived at the shelter through no fault of her own. Her primary caregiver became ill and was no longer able to give her the attention she needs.
Conrad is a friendly guy in search of a new home. He was picked up by an Animal Control Officer on Cawley Drive and no owner has come looking for him. During his exam, one of our Animal Care Specialist noted “He is a big, chill guy who just likes hanging out.” Conrad has been neutered at the shelter, microchipped and brought up to date on routine vaccinations.
