AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Baby Ruth, a German Shepherd mix, and Deedee, a female cat.
If Baby Ruth could talk, we are sure she would have a story to tell. She was adopted from FCAC in the spring of 2019 and returned as a stray in mid-October. Her owner was contacted, and we were told someone would be in to pick her up; however, no one ever stopped by. Baby Ruth has adjusted well to shelter life and is friendly with everyone she meets. She will make a great companion and we hope her next home is her last.
