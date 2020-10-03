AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION ARE Dillydally, a Californian mix rabbit, and Kitty Baby, a 4-year-old cat.
Dillydally was found outside and brought to the shelter by a Good Samaritan. Domestic rabbits are easy prey or fall victim to other accidents and should never be released to fend for themselves. Dillydally is extremely friendly. She greets visitors at the front of her cage and loves a good nose scratching. She prefers to keep her paws on the ground but will eagerly sit beside you or in your lap.
Kitty Baby arrived at the shelter with her left ear tipped and a slight head tilt. Ear tipping is a common procedure performed on outdoor cats. It indicates the cat has been spayed or neutered and has had a rabies vaccine. Her head tilt is the result of an inner ear infection that is being treated. Kitty Baby has a sweet personality. She doesn’t mind being picked up and will stay curled in your arms for as long as you are willing to hold her.
