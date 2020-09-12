AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Mieah, a Catahoula mix, and Bud, a male cat.
Mieah arrived at the shelter through no fault of her own. Sadly, her owner became homeless and had no way of caring for her. Mieah is cautious and shy when you first meet her. After a few moments of getting to know you, she is friendly and playful. According to her owner, Mieah has lived with another dog, gets along with cats and likes people of all ages.
Bud and his five siblings were brought to the shelter because their own had too many cats to care for. He is your typical happy go lucky kitten, he loves to play, explore new place and his owner even said he likes his belly rubbed. Bud’s adoption fee is $102.50 and includes neutering, microchipping, routine vaccines, a veterinarian wellness visit and a Frederick County cat license.
