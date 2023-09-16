AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Gypsy, a female cat, and Monkey, a female basset hound mix.
Eleven-year-old Gypsy finds herself having to start over and hopes a family with a big heart is willing to give her a chance. Unfortunately, her life-long owner passed and there was no one to take care of her. Gypsy is a sweet, older lady who likes attention. She arrived front declawed and has no know health issues. Gypsy would be a good match for families with children of any age and will likely transition to a new home with ease.
