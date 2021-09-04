AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Calei, a pit bull terrier mix, and Fatima, a female cat.
Calei is relatively new to FCAC and slowly settling into the busyness of the shelter. She was initially scared and shy but now she greets familiar faces with a wagging tail and a wiggling butt. Calei is friendly, playful, energetic and eager to please. She will need a family that can provide her with daily exercise, enrichment and training to help improve her manners.
Fatima is a relaxed and relatively confident cat. She loves attention and will come up and politely ask for attention when she wants it. Fatima is quick to purr during petting and even enjoys a little time cuddled up on a lap. While she likes interaction with humans, she is also content doing things on her own. Some of her favorites activities include exploring, looking out the window, scratching on her scratching posts and napping
