AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Oliver, a German shepherd mix, and Mash, a male cat.
Oliver is a spunky guy who has had a lot of ups and downs in his short 5 months of life. He is a German shepherd mix and arrived at the shelter as a stray, with a broken rear leg. Oliver had surgery to repair the break and spent time in one of the shelter’s loving foster homes while he recovered. Now he needs a family that can continue his physical therapy and teach him all the things’ puppies need to learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.