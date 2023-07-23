Hunter was going home.
A 12-week-old male kitten, Hunter was nestled contentedly against Mandy Solomon’s chest Sunday, part of an adoption event at a PetSmart in Frederick.
Daniel Solomon, left, and his mother, Mandy Solomon, pet Hunter during a cat adoption event held Sunday at PetSmart on Osprey Way in Frederick.
Hunter was going home.
A 12-week-old male kitten, Hunter was nestled contentedly against Mandy Solomon’s chest Sunday, part of an adoption event at a PetSmart in Frederick.
The family’s older cat, Bella, died in October. Hunter will join their other cat Barley, 3, whom they adopted during the pandemic, Solomon said.
Bella’s loss was hard, said Solomon’s son, Daniel, who had known her since he was born. “She was like a second mom to me,” he said.
He was looking for a new cat that was pretty low-key and relaxed, as Hunter seemed to be. “A cat that loves me, that will chill with me, and I can chill with them,” he said.
Sunday’s event was held in conjunction with Tip Me Frederick, a non-profit organization that secures low-cost veterinarian services for stray, outdoor, and farm cats and their caretakers.
They try to do at least one event per month at the PetSmart store off of Md. 26 in Frederick, according to Jennifer Sundergill, who helps organized the events. The next events are planned for August 13 and August 27, as well as the fourth Sunday in September and October.
The organization does a pretty extensive application process, checking with vets that families list to make sure they are taking their current pets in for care regularly, Sundergill said.
They also check for things such as criminal activity at the listed address and confirm with landlords how many pets a family has and how many they are allowed to have, she said.
It’s all to make sure that a cat is a good fit for a family, she said.
Sunday’s event was a good way to interact with the cats, to hold them and see which ones you might connect with, said Jennifer Spencer.
She and her family were applying to adopt Sven and Grandpa, two 12-week-old males.
They were looking for cats that were playful and affectionate, Spencer said.
Their previous cat, Tony, had died in August, and the family had taken a while to make sure it felt like the right time to bring another animal into their home, she said.
The event featured about 10 cats, ranging from kittens like Sven and Grandpa to cats that are several years old.
It’s definitely easier to get a kitten adopted, said Sasha Czeh, one of the volunteers working at the event.
Czeh started with the organization as a volunteer trapper, going to barns and areas where there were communities of cats, trapping them so they could be spayed or neutered and treated for any issues, and releasing them.
Eighty percent of cats are born outside, so controlling the feral population through spaying and neutering is important, Czeh said.
A lot of disease and suffering is preventable if the cats get taken care of in time, she said.
There’s nothing wrong with wanting to adopt a younger cat, she said. If someone adopts a kitten and gives it a good home for its whole life, that’s great.
But some people are looking for older cats, too, she said. Older cats have an established personality that can be easier to adjust to, Czeh said. “They’re a known quantity,” she said.
Czeh said they definitely appreciate people who are willing to give an older cat a home. “There are people with a heart for older animals, and we do find people to adopt our older animals,” she said.
