About three years ago, Donna Leonard agreed to foster a fluffy little rescue dog.
The young pup, named Star, came from a home in West Virginia with about 21 other dogs.
"It wasn't a good situation," said Leonard, vice president of the nonprofit, Reach Out Rescue & Resources Inc., based in Hedgesville, West Virginia.
In 2019, an advocate for the organization became aware of the dogs' living conditions, according to Leonard. The owner agreed to surrender most of the dogs to the advocate, who then passed them on to RORR.
One of the rescues, Star, came to stay with Leonard until she could find her forever home.
As time passed, Leonard started to notice changes in Star.
An ultrasound revealed Star was pregnant.
Star gave birth to four puppies in a baby pool at Leonard's home. They were dubbed "the fluffy puppies."
They also learned another dog rescued from the same home was pregnant, too. Altogether, 11 puppies were born.
"This whole fluffy situation was a situation we never had before," Leonard said.
Star and her puppies were adopted when the puppies were about two months old.
On Sunday at Ballenger Creek Dog Park, the dogs and their owners reunited with each other and Leonard. It was the first time she had seen them all together since they were adopted.
"My heart's just going like this," Leonard said, moving her hand up and down in front of her chest.
Meelo, wearing a bow tie, entered the dog park with his owners, Sonam Kapoor and Divesh Anand, of Gaithersburg.
"He looks just like Star," Leonard said.
Meelo's brother, Joey, was already there with his owner, Holly Fitzpatrick, of Baltimore.
Meelo and Joey sniffed each other and touched noses.
Anand said a dog breed test revealed Meelo is part bichon frisé, shih tzu, miniature schnauzer, Yorkshire terrier and a few other breeds.
The owners of the fluffy puppies stay in touch via group text. Last year marked their first fluffy reunion.
"This is just a special group of adopters," Leonard said.
She gripped her chest and exclaimed as the final dogs arrived.
"I'm about ready to cry," she said.
Playtime ensued.
Squeaky barks filled the park as the siblings and their mother chased each other around. Their owners had their cellphones out, capturing the moments.
Ashleigh and Ross Sacks adopted Star, now named Winney Star. The Sacks came from Baltimore with their 19-month-old daughter, Madeline, for the reunion.
The Sacks said they were immediately taken with Winney when they met her about three years ago.
"She was part of the family right away," Ross said.
Winney, now 4, loves to cuddle her family. She is quick to chase a squirrel or play with other dogs on their walks.
Winney's daughter, Belle, proved to be the most vocal member at the reunion.
"She is full of energy," Belle's owner, Inessa Kessman, said.
Kessman and her family reside in Falls Church, Virginia. Belle is the kind of dog who can hike eight miles without tiring.
Belle chased Winney around the dog park, barking all the while.
Kessman said the group chat has been helpful. When Belle had tummy troubles, Kessman texted the other fluffy puppy owners. She learned some of Belle's relatives had allergies, so Kessman switched Belle to a new type of food. The problem went away.
At the reunion, Sophie stuck close to her owners, Ashley and Larry Schuyler. They live in Inwood, West Virginia.
"She's like a toddler," Ashley said.
Sophie whined when Ashley put her down on the grass. Ashley picked her up, and the whining stopped. Sophie panted happily.
"She's really, truly a blessing," Ashley said. "I call her my little sunshine."
Leonard grinned widely as she watched her former foster dogs play together. She said RORR is always in need of more foster families, and they have a strict vetting process for people to adopt.
Not all owners stay in touch like the fluffy puppy group has, Leonard said as the dogs frolicked in front of her.
Fitzpatrick had her eyes on her dog, Joey, the biggest of the group. The owners speculated as to whether the dogs remembered each other.
"You have a sense that they know each other," Fitzpatrick said. "Dogs are smarter than we give them credit for."
