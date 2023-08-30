When Sara Ludwig put her property on Sniffspot, she couldn’t wrap her head around people paying her to book the private space for their dogs.
But as the months went on and the reviews of her property started rolling in, she better understood the application’s purpose.
Sniffspot, founded in 2018, is a nationwide platform in which people, called hosts, open their backyards or property for dog owners to rent by the hour as a private dog park. No other people or dogs are allowed in the space during your booking time.
The spots are designed for safety and private play, and many of them also cater to reactive or sensitive dogs. According to their website, Sniffspot parks are safer environments for dogs to express their natural behaviors, compared to public parks, which have possible safety issues like aggressive dogs and disease transmission.
At her property, Sweetbay Farm, Ludwig offers booking of a 2-acre, fully fenced grass pasture, which includes dog agility equipment, toys, treats and drinking water. She also offers a doggie pool for an extra fee by request.
Ludwig has a dog with severe anxiety that doesn’t like traffic. Having a private place for him has been ideal, she said, and she’s happy to be able to share that with others.
“They were so appreciative of being able to bring their dogs here and let them off leash in a very safe environment,” Ludwig said.
There are a variety of types of private dog parks offered, including dog water parks, hiking trails and fully fenced parks. Prices are set by hosts, but most spots cost between $5 and $15 per dog per hour. The requirements of bringing a dog to a spot is that the dog must be vaccinated, they can’t have a bite history or display aggressive behavior, owners must clean up after their pets, and adult supervision is required at all times.
“I just find it really fun,” Ludwig said. “I love being able to stand in my kitchen and look out my window and see dogs just running and playing.”
Ludwig added that the app has had a few glitches, but she said that they have listened to the community on ways to improve it. She has been using it for about 18 months.
Cecelia Nowack, a self-proclaimed “queen of side hustles,” found Sniffspot on the search for ways to make money off of something her and her partner already own. Nowack used to have reactive dogs and couldn’t take them anywhere. Their property, which is named Hillside Enchanted Forest on Sniffspot, has 10 unfenced wooded acres in Braddock Heights, so they thought it would be a good fit for people and their dogs.
Sniffspot’s website says hosts can earn up to $3,000 per month. While hosts set their own prices, the company charges a commission on each booking, usually totaling about 25% plus 30 cents per charge.
“It’s not like we’re making a whole bunch of money out of it or anything,” Nowack said, “but we know that we’re helping people in the community to have like a place to bring their dogs.”
