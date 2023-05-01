Brunswick Goats
Buy Now

Goats and sheep are being used to eat an acre of vegetation of River's Edge Trails in Brunswick to combat an invasive vine called kudzu, as well as other invasive plants.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

On the River’s Edge Trails in Brunswick, behind Brunswick Middle School, an invasive vine called kudzu blankets and drapes the trails and trees.

“It looks like Jurassic Park,” Abby Ingram, Brunswick’s GIS and environmental programs manager, said. Brown vines cover everything in sight, and dangle off tall trees.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Glad to see this. Goats are cool! [cool]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription