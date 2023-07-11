When Penelope first arrived at Rocky's Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation near Thurmont in 2021, the cautious mule wanted nothing to do with people, said the rescue's president, Sharon Burrier.
Now, Penelope, the 111th animal adopted from Rocky's, is set to finish her training and have her adoption finalized this weekend, a few years after her arrival. Overall, Rocky's has rescued more than 250 animals, according to Burrier.
The rescue's volunteer coordinator, Stephanie Eiker, and her husband will be adopting Penelope.
Eiker called her a special mule and said she fell in love with Penelope.
"When she had came up for adoption, it was just something that was meant to be," Eiker said.
Eiker, born in Brooklyn, New York, said she always loved and wanted horses, but could not have one growing up. Penelope will be Eiker's sixth adoption from Rocky's.
The 11-year-old mule was rescued in February 2021 from a kill pen — where masses of horses are held in unhealthy conditions until they are sent to slaughter — after a donor saw her listed and contacted the rescue, Burrier said.
Penelope came to the rescue in April 2021 after a period of quarantine. All of the horses are quarantined for a minimum of 30 days before joining others in the fields, to prevent spreading illness, according to Burrier.
"Mules are very funny. They have certain people that they like, certain people that they tolerate," Eiker said. "And luckily I'm one that Penelope likes."
After a few months at Rocky's, Penelope spent several months in foster care before returning to the rescue.
In April 2023, she began training at Unbridled Blessings in Derwood with her trainer, Aaryanne Cloutier of ACE Horsemanship, and her rider, Abigail Cloutier. The Cloutiers are sisters.
All of Rocky's horses go through 30 to 90 days of training after completing rehabilitation, no matter their needs or level, to ensure full safety, Burrier said.
The rescue sends horses to training at Unbridled Blessings or Starry Night Stables in Frederick, where they are exposed to different people and environments. Burrier said the rescue looks to work with people who are like-minded and honest and have integrity.
After Penelope finishes training, Eiker, who has volunteered at Rocky's for four years, said she will pay to board the mule at the rescue's barn, so she remains with the crew of horses she already knows.
Rocky's, an 11-year-old volunteer-run nonprofit, is currently caring for 42 animals, according to Burrier.
"Every horse here has a story," Burrier said.
Eiker said that oftentimes horses come to the rescue scared of people, and after some downtime and mixing with the herd, they become "fine equine citizens."
"They're finally getting the trust of humans that aren't going to be putting them in a bad situation," Eiker added.
After their treatment, the horses are put up for adoption or put in the rescue's sanctuary if they are unable to be adopted due to age and physical impairments.
The greatest challenge is donations, as the bills for feed are double the amount from three years ago, Burrier said.
The rescue is currently fundraising for its one-time annual hay bill, totaling $6,500 for the year. It is collecting donations through its website, rockyshorserescue.org, and the mail, in addition to PayPal and Venmo.
Burrier and Eiker said the rescue is like a family.
Burrier's husband, Danny Burrier, is the treasurer and vice president of the rescue's board. He developed the refeeding program for malnourished horses.
The volunteers, like a team, have each other's backs with things like taking each other's feeding times, in addition to more personal issues, Eiker said.
Burrier said she likes the grassroots feeling of the rescue, especially the hands-on work and being able to understand the needs of the volunteers and the animals.
"I don't want to get to the point where we're no longer personally involved like this because we're running a company, so to speak," she added.
Burrier said she hopes her legacy is that the rescue continues after she's gone.
(1) comment
I love mules and Penelope is a beauty.
I’ll be sending in a contribution, what a wonderful story and organization.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.