As with many organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched Leslie Schultz’s group SOAR in many directions, even as it has expanded its opportunities to help the community.
SOAR, or Supporting Older Adults Through Resources, helps Frederick County seniors with various needs, from guiding them through finding housing to helping with utility payments to installing a stairlift.
“Probably our most hidden people in our society today are our seniors,” said Schultz, SOAR’s president.
Early in the pandemic, it became clear to her that transportation and food had become vital issues for her clients, with many seniors at higher risk of complications from COVID reluctant to leave their homes.
So, she worked with The Rotary Club of Frederick to set up the Food and More program, in which Rotary volunteers deliver groceries and other items to 38 seniors in the county.
“That has been transformational for our seniors,” Schultz said.
Along with providing clients with a steady supply of food, Food and More provides another benefit, Schultz said. Volunteers who deliver the groceries can get a set of eyes on their client to help identify other problems that they might face.
For Rotary member Kate Cusato, her regular deliveries to one woman have allowed her to work with SOAR to get the woman a shower chair for her home, get her help with her medical bills, and set up an appointment for the woman to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
But she also helps with more mundane things, too. For example, if the woman has gotten a call from a telemarketer, Cusato said she tries to help her determine if it was legitimate or a scam.
“It’s not just groceries. It’s the relationship,” Cusato said.
For The Rotary Club of Frederick’s President Joanne McCoy, the “and More” part of the program may be at least as important as the food. Many aren’t going to tell a stranger about their problems. “It’s much easier to confide in a friend,” she said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Rotary planned to just help stock a food bank or make a similar modest contribution. But it got about 50 volunteers, people anxious to do something outside of themselves in the midst of the pandemic. “That’s one of the ways we cope, I guess, with instability,” McCoy said.
But it quickly became clear what was needed, and after some time to work out the kinks, Rotary volunteers became what McCoy called “SOAR’s eyes and ears” with the seniors with whom they interacted.
When they identify a problem, volunteers can notify Schultz and let SOAR step in to try to help.
SOAR doesn’t limit what it will do, Schultz said. It has helped seniors find vehicles when theirs broke down, helped with rehousing, paid for medications.
Schultz founded the organization in 2015 to help those 65 or older with limited incomes in Frederick County. Schultz herself had more than 20 years of experience working with seniors in the county.
She was very close to her grandmother growing up, who took her along to nursing homes or to visit those shut in their homes.
Although her grandmother worked into her 80s, saved and was careful with her money, Schultz watched her die penniless in a nursing home, an illustration of the economic hardships that many seniors face on fixed incomes.
Along with planning to expand the food program, SOAR is looking for office space with more storage area to keep equipment that it can refurbish and provide to seniors, as well as to provide walk-in case management services for clients.
“They need an advocate and a friend,” Rotary’s McCoy said. “And that’s what SOAR does.”
For more information about SOAR and to request assistance, visit soarfrederick.org or call 240-575-9665.
