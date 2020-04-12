Animal Adoption floors are temporarily closed to the public. Visiting adoptable animals/animal adoptions are temporarily suspended; this will NOT affect desired outcome of shelter pets (Animal Control will not be euthanizing those pets while adoptions are suspended). Frederick County Animal Control Center is located at 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
Looking for a home — April 12
Susan Guynn
