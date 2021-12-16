A fundraising effort is underway to support long overdue renovations at the growing county animal shelter, and its director expects the project to cost about $7.5 million.
The building that houses the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center at 1832 Rosemont Ave. in Frederick was established in 1978, according to director Linda Shea. Although it has had some updates since then, Shea says they've reached their limit.
"The county is growing, our staffing has increased significantly since 1978, and we need a building with a design that reflects current standards for animal shelters, implementing materials that were not commonly used years ago," Shea wrote to the News-Post.
The division's annual budget of about $2.2 million, which relies on tax dollars, is already devoted to operating expenses and personnel costs, Shea said, so they had to look elsewhere to cover the renovation cost. The Community Foundation of Frederick County recently announced a fund established to support the effort and is accepting donations. The fund was created by volunteer group Frederick Friends of Our County Animal Shelter.
Animal Control has $100,000 in state funding and received a number of substantial donations that will go toward the renovations, according to Shea, but they have a ways to go to reach full funding. She says they'll be able to plan better if they can establish funding within the next year.
Renovations will include expanding the building's footprint by 8,600 square feet, evaluating and potentially replacing water and sewer pipes and replacing the heating/cooling system, Shea said. She hopes they can improve housing areas for shelter animals such as upgrading dog kennels, renovating the small animal area and providing more community housing for cats. Plus, the building could use a conference room for meetings and hearings. Aesthetically speaking, Shea says there are a few ideas floating around on how to expand the lobby to make it feel more open and welcoming.
Dave Luckenbaugh, deputy director of the division, said animal sheltering and control services have greatly evolved over the past 40 years their building has existed.
"We believe the renovation will benefit and enhance the health and safety of our animals and provide better enrichment opportunities," Luckenbaugh wrote. "Renovating the current facility will allow operations to continue on site during the project as we continue to provide services to the residents of Frederick County."
According to him and Shea, operations will be able to continue while construction is underway. The design phase is set to start in January 2022, with construction aiming to begin around July 2024. Shea said staff would move around the building as necessary while renovations are ongoing, but the plan is to remain open to the public and keep providing services without interruption.
Animal Control officers respond to an average of 10,000 calls each year, and the shelter takes in thousands of animals in that time frame, Frederick County officials stated in a news release. Officers also respond to house fires, vehicle crashes and other emergency situations in the name of helping animals.
“We are grateful for the ongoing generosity of the Frederick community and appreciate the financial support of shelter advocates," Shea said in the release. "This fund has been established to specifically support long overdue renovations that will help us provide better care for the animals in our shelter, our staff, and the community we serve.”
