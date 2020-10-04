It’s widely known, quoted and used in captions, but dog is God spelled backwards.
“And like God, our dogs love us unconditionally and are always happy to see us,” said Kathy Heinsohn, a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church church council, who helped organize a dog blessing at Brunswick City Dog Park Sunday.
Blessings were performed by Pastor Greg Hartman.
The church has hosted similar events before but only for congregation members.
“We thought this year we would try to reach out to a broader audience of the community,” Heinsohn said. “It’s the traditional Railroad Days weekend and so we knew there would be people in Brunswick and if they had their dogs, we wanted to introduce them to Bethany Lutheran Church and Pastor Greg … it’s a good way to meet the community members.”
Oct. 4 is also a day to celebrate St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Heinsohn said that it was important to acknowledge that and have the dog blessing because it’s a way to bless God’s creation.
“And thank God for our pets, but also for all animals, all creation and give gratitude for that,” she said.
Not everyone who visited the blessing Sunday was a member of the congregation and Heinsohn said everyone seemed enthusiastic.
“It’s been a great turnout so far,” she said.
Each dog was also treated to a goody bag after the blessing. The bags included items such as bubbles, stickers, information about Bethany Lutheran Church and their services, treats and a card for Meghann Weller of Sit Stay Dog Training.
Katana Doescher brought her dog Redban to the blessing where he was given a red tag stating that he’s a blessed pet.
Doescher said she and Redban come to the park almost everyday and see Heinsohn a lot.
“She had mentioned that she was hosting this event so we thought we thought we would check it out and come out and support her as well,” she said.
Redban was adopted in April and was a little nervous at the blessing but seemed to enjoy getting some treats from Weller.
“For me it’s nice just to help build a community, show up, you know, for an event, especially right now during the pandemic,” Doescher said. “It’s nice to see that we can still do these events safely.”
Linda and Greg Postle also brought their dog Mollie to the blessing Sunday.
“We just thought it sounded like a really good idea,” Linda Postle said. “I always meant to do it but we never have so this is a great opportunity.”
Postle heard about the event on Facebook and said that the blessing was a really nice gesture.
“I’m just glad that Brunswick is having activities like this for the community,” she said.
