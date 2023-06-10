K9s in the Vines June 24
Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard hosts K9s in the Vines from 1 to 4 p.m. June 24 at 7550 Green Valley Road, Frederick, rain or shine. Enjoy wine, dog games, training demonstrations and a silent auction. Dogs must be leashed. Prong, e-collars are prohibited.
