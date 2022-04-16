Fundraiser benefits cats and dogsOperation Paws for Homes will host the seventh annual Fast & Furriest 5K/1M on April 24 at Heritage Farm Park, Walkersville. OPH incurs over $150,000 in vet costs annually.
This event helps replenish their medical fund and includes a silent auction, vendors and more. See oph5k.com for details.
Can’t own a horse? Sponsor one.Maryland Horse Rescue offers sponsorship as a rewarding alternative for anyone who cannot own a horse. Sponsorship levels run from $12.50 to $100 per month and can be given as gifts.
See mdhorserescue.net to learn about the all volunteer nonprofit.
