Plant and flower event The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County hosts a plant and flower fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on April 30 at the Eastgate Shopping Center, 1202 E. Patrick St., Frederick. All proceeds benefit AWLFC programs. See awlfc.org for details.
Meet adoptable catsFriends for Life Cat Rescue hosts adoptions at the North Frederick PetSmart off Md. 26, Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Adoptable cats can also be seen by appointment at the North Frederick PetSmart and Petco on West Patrick Street, Frederick. Visit friendsforlifecatrescue.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.