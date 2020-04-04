Animal Welfare League extends closure
The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County’s adoption center and office remain closed until May 1. AWLFC volunteers are monitoring COVID-19 developments, and will update their Facebook page and website as events warrant. Anyone interested in adopting may submit an application to info@awlfc.org. Applications and more information about this all-volunteer nonprofit are available at www.awlfc.org.
Humane Society programs continue with reduced access
The Frederick County Humane Society continues to administer their programs by appointment only. It is recommended that pet owners plan ahead, if a need for help with food or pet care is anticipated. Processing time may be slower than usual. Anyone seeking assistance may email fchsdirector@fchs.org, or call 301-694-8300 and leave a message. Food bank donations are welcome by appointment, or through pet food delivery websites.
