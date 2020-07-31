Pet food bank available
by appointment
The Frederick County Humane Society’s Emergency Food Bank provides temporary assistance to county residents who cannot afford to feed their pet. Proof of current rabies vaccination and pet owner’s I.D. are required. Email fchsdirector@fchs.org or call 301-694-8300 and leave a message. Donated unopened bags and cans of all brands of cat and dog food are welcome. Donations may be shipped to The Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Foster homes needed
Small Angels Rescue Inc. needs foster homes for rescued gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice and rats. Visit www.SmallAngelsRescue.org for details.
Adoptions continue at Wagsmore
Wagsmore Adopt & Shop is hosting adoptions of puppies and dogs from Lonely Hearts Animal Rescue by appointment only. The store is open for shopping with shortened hours. Visit www.wagsmore.dog or www.facebook.com/21701MD for details.
