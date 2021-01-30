Pet food bank offers assistance
The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County provides pet food to registered customers on the first and last Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon.The AWLFC asks potential adopters to visit their Facebook page to see adoptable cats. The adoption center remains closed, but appointments are being offered. An application is available at www.awlfc.org.
Foster homes needed
Small Angels Rescue Inc. needs foster homes for rescued gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice and rats. Visit www.SmallAngelsRescue.org for details, and to view wish list items ranging from food and chews to timothy hay, small animal bedding, and small cat carriers.
— Submitted by Kathy Conway
