Golf fundraiser teed up to help dogs
Reach Out Rescue and Resources Inc. hosts their third annual golf tournament, Putts Fore Pups, on July 31. Shotgun start is 10 a.m. at The Woods Mountain View Course, Hedgesville, West Virginia. Go to http://staceykenny.wixsite.com/rorrgolf for details.
Support group helps
puppy mill rescuers
Puppy Mill Rescue Support Group offers a monthly conference call to help anyone who adopted or is fostering a dog rescued from a puppy mill, hoarding situation or laboratory. Each month features a trainer or guest with a specialized expertise. This service is strictly for current rescuers, fosters and adopters. Visit https://puppymillrescuedog.wixsite.com/puppytalk/forum/.
Humane Society offers
pet care assistance
The Frederick County Humane Society’s Well-Care Assistance program offers basic vet care for companion animals of county residents on a limited income. For a fee of $25, FCHS provides a $175 voucher for use at any of their participating vet offices. For details, call 301-694-8300. Applications can be downloaded at www.fchs.org.
