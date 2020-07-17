Local cat adoptions continue
Friends for Life Cat Rescue volunteers continue to care for rescued cats and kittens. Potential adopters may meet cats by appointment. Donations are always appreciated. Visit www.FriendsForLifeCatRescue.org to learn more.
Doxie rescue invites volunteers
Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, an East Coast-based nonprofit, finds permanent homes for Dachshunds and Dachshund mixes. LPDR oversees the care of abandoned, mistreated or homeless dogs, while working to find loving homes. The rescue’s foster network includes Maryland. Volunteers are always welcome for fostering, transport, and more. Visit www.littlepawsdr.org.
SNIP program
still available
The Frederick County Humane Society is administering their grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, to provide free spay and neuter, for pet dogs and cats of low-income families. Partners, Prospect Veterinary Clinic and Happy Hubz, help provide SNIP to qualified residents in the 21701, 21702, 21703 and 21793 ZIP codes. Call 301-694-8300 for details.
