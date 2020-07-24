Donations ensure rescue work continues
Tip Me Frederick provides assistance and education on humane alternatives for managing and reducing stray, feral and barn cat populations. Visit www.tipmefrederick.org or www.facebook.com/TipMeFrederick to learn about the all-volunteer nonprofit.
Adopters, fosters needed for horses
Maryland Horse Rescue is still processing foster and adoption applications, by appointment, with safety precautions. Expenses related directly to the care of a foster horse are tax deductible. Visit www.mdhorserescue.net.
Animal Welfare League operating online
The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County asks potential adopters to visit their Facebook page to see adoptable cats. The adoption center is not currently open to visitors, but appointments are being offered. An application is available at www.awlfc.org.
