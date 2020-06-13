Discount spay and neuter available
The Frederick County Humane Society and participating veterinarians offer spay/neuter services at a reduced fee to qualified Frederick County residents. This program is open to cats and dogs. Applications are available at www.fchs.org.
Local cat rescues continue
Friends for Life Cat Rescue volunteers continue to care for cats and kitten litters amid the pandemic. Donations, from anyone who is able to help at this difficult time, are greatly appreciated. Visit www.FriendsForLifeCatRescue.org or www.facebook.com/FriendsForLifeCatRescue to learn more.
