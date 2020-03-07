Foster homes needed for dogs
Reach Out Rescue & Resources Inc. needs foster homes in Frederick and surrounding counties. The all-volunteer nonprofit covers veterinary care. Fosters provide loving homes and bring their dogs to adoption events when possible. T raining and support are provided. Visit www.ReachOutRescue.org for details.
Rescue seeks to
fill volunteer roles
Small Angels Rescue Inc. has a wide variety of volunteer coordinator and board member opportunities. Visit their Facebook page or www.SmallAngelsRescue.org to learn more.
Animal Welfare League invites new members
The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County needs volunteers for kennel care at the Eastgate Shopping Center, office, administrative support, fundraising, events and fostering. See www.awlfc.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.