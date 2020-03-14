Local fundraiser
draws participants
Cuddles Cat Rescue will draw a favorite pet or person from a photo submitted with any donation of $15 or more. A pool of volunteers are contributing varied levels of creativity. All illustrations are produced in the spirit of fun for a good cause. To submit a photo and donation, visit www.facebook.com/Cuddlescatrescuethurmont.
Animal Welfare League
hosts adoptions
The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County hosts cat and kitten adoptions every weekend at the Eastgate Shopping Center, 1202 E. Patrick St., Suite 13A, Frederick, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. See www.awlfc.org for details.
Foster homes needed
Small Angels Rescue Inc. needs foster homes for rescued gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice and rats. Go to www.SmallAngelsRescue.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.