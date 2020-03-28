Food bank donations needed
The Frederick County Humane Society’s Emergency Food Bank is very low on dry dog and cat food. The food bank provides temporary assistance to county residents who cannot afford to feed their pet. Email fchsdirector@fchs.org or call 301-694-8300 and leave a message, to receive help or donate food. Unopened bags of all brands accepted. Visits are currently by appointment only.
Rescue seeks coordinator
Small Angels Rescue Inc. rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, mice and gerbils. The local nonprofit needs a social media coordinator to volunteer three to five hours weekly. Role can be entirely remote. Knowledge of various platforms including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, with some experience in a professional environment preferred. Visit www.smallangelsrescue.org, or their Facebook page, for details about volunteer opportunities.
Support group helps puppy mill rescuers
Puppy Mill Rescue Support Group offers a monthly conference call to help anyone who adopted or is fostering a dog rescued from a puppy mill, hoarding situation or laboratory. Each month features a trainer or guest with a specialized expertise. This service is strictly for current rescuers, fosters and adopters. Visit https://puppymillrescuedog.wixsite.com/puppytalk/forum.
