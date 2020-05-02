Picture your pet on a calendar
Reach Out Rescue and Resources Inc. invites local pets to compete to win a page in the 2021 RORR calendar. Entry is free and all pets are welcome. The top 12 pets that earn the most votes will each be featured on a full calendar page. One lucky pet will be on the cover. The contest runs until 8 p.m. May 10. Go to www.reachoutrescue.org for details.
Humane Society facilitates senior pet adoptions
The Frederick County Humane Society provides financial assistance to county residents wanting to adopt a senior pet from the Frederick County Animal Control shelter. For details, or to donate to the Old Friends program, visit www.fchs.org or call 301-694-8300.
— Kathy Conway
