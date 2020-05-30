Fundraiser benefits homeless cats
Local rescue Tip Me Frederick is hosting Tupperware for Tippies through June 8 on Facebook. A TMF supporter and Tupperware consultant is generously donating 20 percent of her commission to the nonprofit. TMF provides assistance and education on humane alternatives for managing and reducing stray, feral and barn cat populations. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TipMeFrederick or www.tipmefrederick.org to learn more.
Animal Welfare League operating online
The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County asks potential adopters to visit their Facebook page to see adoptable cats. The adoption center is not currently open to visitors, but appointments are being offered. An application is available at www.awlfc.org.
Pet Food Bank available by appointment
The Frederick County Humane Society’s Emergency Food Bank is still providing temporary assistance to county residents who cannot afford to feed their pet. Proof of current rabies vaccination and pet owner’s I.D. are required. Email fchsdirector@fchs.org or call 301-694-8300 and leave a message. Visits are by appointment only, as the office is closed. Donated unopened bags and cans of all brands of cat and dog food are welcome. Donations may be shipped to The Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
