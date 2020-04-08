The Pet Food Bank at Frederick County Animal Control is available to any resident of Frederick County. In response to COVID-19, normal financial need restrictions have been lifted. Call 301-600-1546 for more information.
While Animal Control Offices continue to be closed to the public and adoptions have been suspended, they are still accepting donations of unopened pet food and cat litter only. There is an outdoor donation bin at the rear of the building with the smaller bin designated for pet food items. Donations can be dropped off anytime as staff check it throughout the day. Animal Control is grateful for a generous, compassionate community and is still accepting cash donations through its website: https://www.velocitypayment.com/client/frederickcountymd/donations/index.html or by mailing checks to 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.
If you are an animal owner, have a list of family members, friends, neighbors or a local boarding facility to safely care for you pets if you are not able. Keep veterinary records and medical information readily accessible with a supply of food and medications. In an emergency, the Animal Control Center should be a last resort to house your pets.
Officers are currently responding to priority calls. Animal Control Officers are on duty seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Phone 301-600-1544 to speak with an Officer, file a complaint or for further information.
For an animal related emergency, phone 301-600-1603 or 911 at any time. From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning, Officers are available to assist with animal-related emergencies only.
